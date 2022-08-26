Connie Ricketts, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County, has been appointed to a two-year term on the Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children, according to the local group.
Ricketts, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play a role in voicing the needs of 950 local programs that make up the special advocates and guardian ad litem network.
In 2021, the network served more than 242,236 children who have experienced abuse and neglect, according to the announcement.
With more than 407,000 children entering foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy, according to the announcement.
“The National CASA/GAL Leadership Councils are a vital part of our efforts to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said Tara Lisa Perry, CEO of the national organization.
“We are so excited and grateful to have Connie providing her insight and expertise as we strive to move our mission forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is an independent non-profit advocacy program that trains community volunteers for appointment by the court to serve the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
“I am so honored to be appointed to this important national role,” Ricketts said.
“As a member of the Galveston County community, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a network that help us get better as we improve our volunteer advocacy across the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.