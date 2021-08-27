TEXAS CITY
A Galveston County man has been confirmed positive with the West Nile virus, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The man, in his 60s, is the first Galveston County resident to contract West Nile virus since 2018, according to health district records. The county isn't releasing any other information about him to protect medical privacy, said Ashley Tompkins, health district spokeswoman.
The health district contacted Galveston County Mosquito Control and treated the area the man lives in, she said.
The health district reported in July it had detected West Nile virus in a mosquito in the county.
“Standing water, along with the hot weather we’ve been experiencing, are perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes,” said Randy Valcin, director of public health surveillance programs. “It is important to use insect repellent when you’re outdoors and to empty any standing water around your home or business.”
Many people who have West Nile don't have symptoms, but those who do develop symptoms might have a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, Tompkins said. Fatigue or weakness can last weeks or months but most people recover completely from West Nile virus, she said. About one in 150 people infected with the virus develop serious or fatal illnesses, she said.
Tompkins recommended preventing mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and insect repellent with DEET and preventing mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from trash cans, buckets, pool covers and other items around the house and yard.
Only one county resident contracted West Nile in 2018, according to the health district. Before that, six Galveston County residents contracted West Nile in 2016 and two in 2014, according to the health district.
