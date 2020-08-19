GALVESTON
People who want to get tested for the coronavirus on the island can do so for free Thursday and Friday.
The state of Texas is holding drive-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. those two days at Fire Station No. 1, 823 26th St., city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
No advance registration is required.
— Keri Heath
