LEAGUE CITY
Citing new DNA analysis on a pair of decades-old murder cases, the League City Police Department on Monday asked the public to help identify two women whose skeletal remains were found on Calder Road.
The new analysis gives a better picture of what the women might have looked like and where they might have come from, the police department said.
Investigators hope the new information will lead to a break in the cold cases, police department spokesman Kelly Williamson.
“They’re two of the only cases we have unsolved,” Williamson said.
The women’s bodies were found in a field off Calder Road more than five years apart, and are two of four bodies found in the area between 1984 and 1991.
Two of those bodies were identified. The first, found in 1984, was 25-year-old Heide Fye, a League City woman who had disappeared in 1983. The second, found in 1986, was Laura Miller, a League City teenager who went missing in 1984.
A second body was found about the time Miller’s was, but was never identified.
The recently completed DNA analysis offers a clearer picture of what the women might have looked like, police said.
One of the women was likely fair skinned, with blue or green eyes and blond or brown hair. She was estimated to be between 22 and 30 years old, and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She also had a noticeable gap in between her front teeth, according to police.
The woman’s DNA also showed she had family in Tennessee, according to the analysis.
The woman had been shot in the back with a small-caliber bullet, according to police.
A group of people riding horses found the second woman in September 1991, police said.
The new DNA testing connects the woman to Louisiana, police said.
There was a strong possibility the woman had relatives in the southern part of the state, including the cities of Broussard, New Iberia, Abbeville and Breaux Bridge, and the parishes of St. Martin, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Landry and Assumption.
She was likely between 24 and 34 years old, and between 5 feet and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed between 100 and 130 pounds.
The woman had numerous old rib and spine injuries before her death, police said. She may have had problems moving her head or back because of those injuries, police said.
The woman likely had fair skin, hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the DNA analysis.
Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia company that specializes in phenotyping — the use of biological material to determine physical characteristics — conducted the DNA testing, police said.
The company uses the DNA to ascertain a person’s ancestry, eye, hair and skin color, freckling and face shape.
Police urged people who might recognize the women to call a cold case line set up for tips. The number for the line is 281-338-8220.
Police hope the new composite images will help identify the women and lead to the arrests of their killers.
The killings are a topic of frequent interest in League City, Williamson said. The two unidentified bodies are part of a group of bodies found near Calder Road that have led the area to become known as the Texas Killing Fields.
No one has ever been convicted in connection with the bodies found in the Calder Road field. However, in 2014, authorities said they suspected a San Leon man was involved in the killings.
Clyde Hedrick was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Ellen Rae Beason in 2014. Before Hedrick went to trial, prosecutors indicated they could seek to link Hedrick to the deaths of Fye and Miller. That connection was never made in the trial, and Hedrick has not been charged with additional crimes since he was convicted, according to Galveston County court records.
Parabon NanoLabs has been used by at least one other local police department. In 2016, the Galveston Police Department released a composite image of a woman whose decapitated body was found on a West End beach in 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.