The classrooms at Parker Elementary School hold mementos from a different age.
For months, the classrooms have been time capsules that held the remnants of what the schools were like in the middle of March, before the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the last day of school before spring break the last day of classroom school for 2020.
The capsules on Thursday were opened and the school cleaned out. Liz Murphy, the principal, and her staff spent Thursday saying goodbye to students for the year by ferrying bags of left-behind headphones, jackets and pencil cases to parents who drove up to the front of the school.
At the time the school was being cleaned out, it was unclear when and whether students would fill it back up again.
“Truly, we don’t know,” Murphy said. “We have the same question that everybody wonders: What is next year going to be?”
As the school year ends around Galveston County, parents, teachers and administrators are grappling with the question of how and when schools will open for the next school year.
It’s a question that doesn’t have a clear answer but inspires many and varying opinions.
OPINIONS
President Donald Trump this week declared that, “School in our country should be open ASAP.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some guidance, advising schools they shouldn’t open until they are at least able to screen students and employees for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure and are able to intensify cleaning and provide extra space for social distancing.
The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, called the CDC’s guidance flimsy and said Congress needs to pump billions into school systems before they’re ready to respond to COVID.
Uncertainty about how reopening will happen has some local parents considering the possibility of not returning their children to school buildings at all.
“It’s such a tough choice and it really depends on what they come back and say,” said League City resident Elaine Erdem, who has two children in Clear Creek Independent School District schools. “If CCISD comes back in the fall and says ‘no changes were made’ and cases were to stay where they are right now, I would very much consider home schooling my children.”
Erdem was comfortable home schooling and was pleasantly surprised how well distance learning worked for her family, she said.
But she acknowledged that distance learning isn’t effective or feasible for everyone.
The issue of learning disparities occurring because of pandemic-closed classrooms has been raised by Texas’ education leaders. In a presentation made to school leaders this week, the Texas Education Agency warned that school closures could have a “devastating impact” on student achievement and leave students nearly a year behind where they would have been before the pandemic.
The situation has local school districts considering all their options and gathering input on what they might do.
SURVEYING OPTIONS
For the past two weeks, the Clear Creek Independent School District has collected opinions about what parents, students, teachers and even bus drivers think about proposals to reopen.
The district used a web survey application to collect the opinions and was still working to consolidate them into a single document, district spokeswoman Elaina Polsen said. The survey asked parents and teachers about their comfort level with returning to school and how comfortable they would be with measures such as mandatory masks or split school days.
The district next week will present the preliminary results of the survey to a school board committee created to discuss reopening, Polsen said.
The district’s goal is to have a plan by the end of June for reopening schools, she said.
“We are planning for the fall,” Polsen said. “A lot of it is going to be governed by state and federal authorities, but we are moving on a plan to have the schools open in the fall. But we also realize that might not be an option for all students.”
LONGER SCHOOL YEAR
Only a few districts in the Greater Houston area have revealed any sort of plan for a return to classes. On Friday, the school districts in Spring and Alvin announced they would begin classes in early August and extend their school year into the end of June.
Earlier this month, the Texas Education Agency announced some school districts in Texas could be allowed to change their normal school calendars, provided they are already defined as a “district of innovation” by the agency.
Districts of innovation are school districts that meet certain state performance requirements and are allowed to create plans that deviate from state education requirements, including annual start dates. Texas law normally requires schools to begin during the last week of August.
According to the agency’s website, all but one local school district in Galveston County is considered a district of innovation. The small High Island School District on the east end of Bolivar Peninsula doesn’t have the designation.
Making changes to the upcoming year’s school calendar is something the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees is considering, school board President Tony Brown said.
“They don’t plan for anymore statewide shutdowns like we had earlier this year,” Brown said. “If there’s a hotspot in a community like ours, those affected areas might be told to stand down for a couple of weeks in order to get control of whatever has erupted.”
If no extra time off is needed, the schools can use that time to play academic catch-up, Brown said.
In a message to school district families published this week, Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton raised other possibilities that could be in effect come the fall, including limits to class sizes or continuing virtual learning for some families that aren’t personally ready to send students back, even if the district is open.
“Although we have yet to announce how we will resume school in the fall, we are working on multiple scenarios,” Moulton said. “I know our families and teachers will be ready to step up with an excellent educational experience for our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.