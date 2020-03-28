GALVESTON
Eleven more Galveston County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of cases diagnosed in the county is now at 60, up from 49 at the last report Friday.
Two of the 11 people announced Saturday have been hospitalized, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The two, both men, are the third and fourth to be hospitalized because of the virus, according to the health district.
Another previously diagnosed person, a man in his 40s, has recovered from his infection, according to the health district.
There have been five reported local recoveries from the virus and no local deaths reported.
The new group of diagnoses includes a girl and a boy in their teens, according to the health district.
The health district has not released figures of how many people in Galveston County have been tested in total during the pandemic response.
The health district, the University of Texas Medical Branch and private labs are conducting testing in the county, officials said. The county’s current testing capacity is about 225 tests a day, according to the health district.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 2,052 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The virus has killed 27 Texans, according to the health department.
