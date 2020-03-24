GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has ordered all short-term guests staying in vacation rental properties to leave the island.
The order, ratified by Galveston City Council during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon, will be in effect at least until 5 p.m. April 3.
It's the latest in a series of executive decisions by Mayor Jim Yarbrough to discourage tourists from traveling to Galveston. The city declared a state of disaster March 16 and since then has closed bars, tourist attractions and the dining rooms of restaurants.
"No tourists," Yarbrough said. "Period. That’s the bottom line."
The order doesn't apply to Winter Texans, people who spend the winter months in Galveston, or people who are staying for more than 30 days in a short-term rental property, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough's order focused on short-term rentals exclusively, rather than including hotels and motels, because the island's vacation rentals have a higher occupancy rate than hotels and because he wants to keep hotels open in case the city needs to use them for emergencies, he said.
Island hotels have only about 6 percent occupancy, while the short-term rental owners are reporting near 100 percent occupancy, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough also wants hotels to remain functional in case the city needs to use them to house first responders or as hospital rooms, he said.
"If you close a hotel, it doesn't just open on a dime," Yarbrough said.
But the city council plans to meet next week and if city hotels begin filling up with tourists, it might revisit that order, he said.
Enforcement will be based on good-faith trust, Yarbrough said.
"Enforcement is tough," Yarbrough said. "It's tough during normal times."
Tuesday's order also comes with orders that close city fishing piers and game rooms, Yarbrough said.
