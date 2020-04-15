Some of Texas’ most conservative state representatives are pushing Gov. Greg Abbott to loosen his statewide executive order limiting business operations and social gatherings “to the greatest extent possible.”
“Texas must immediately increase health care and business activity while maintaining protections for the most vulnerable Texans,” the Texas Freedom Caucus said in an open letter addressed to Abbott.
Texas state Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville whose district includes Galveston Island and other parts of Galveston County, is the chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus.
The letter also was signed by Republican state Reps. Matt Schaefer, of Tyler; Matt Krause, of Fort Worth; Kyle Biedermann, of Fredericksburg; Briscoe Cain, of Deer Park; Mike Lang, of Granbury; Valoree Swanson, of Spring; Tony Tinderholt, of Arlington; and Bill Zedler, of Arlington.
Abbott is scheduled to make an announcement Friday about plans to reopen the Texas economy, although there have been few indications about what exactly he will say.
During a news conference Monday, Abbott said Texas will “very comprehensively, carefully, strategically evaluate” what must be done to open the state back up.
The caucus letter urges Abbott to open up the Texas economy as much as possible and insinuates that harm being caused by Abbott’s statewide stay-at-home orders is a greater risk than the health dangers of the virus.
“We believe that a decline in public heath due to the lack of ordinary health care and the risk of Great Depression-like financial destructions require us to change our current respond to the Wuhan virus,” the letter stated.
The letter claims that doctors in the group’s districts have been “loud and clear” that some medical procedures prohibited to preserve hospital space and medical supplies could be restarted, and that health care systems in Texas Counties “are prepared to bend, but not break, should a new outbreak arise.”
Those claims do not seem to jibe with the opinion of some of Texas’ largest medical organizations.
In its own letter sent to Abbott on Tuesday, the Texas Public Health Coalition urged Abbott to call for a “gradual, science-based approach” to reopening the state economy.
“Resuming economic activity too quickly could reestablish conditions that ignite rapid viral spread,” wrote Dr. John Carlo, chairman of the coalition. “A second wave of infection could again threaten to overwhelm health care resources and reinterrupt business activity at great cost to the state and its citizens.”
The health coalition includes the Texas Hospital Association, the Texas Medical Association and the Texas Nurses Association, along with more than a dozen other groups.
In its letter, the caucus said Texas businesses closed by state orders should be allowed to “gradually ramp up” and be given opportunities to open if they take risk-mitigating precautions. People with underlying health conditions should continue to shelter in place, the caucus said.
Asked about the differences in the tones of the caucus’ and the coalition’s letters, Middleton reiterated in an email statement he believed the state must begin to responsibly loosen restriction on small businesses.
“We will see what Governor Abbott’s plans are Friday and look forward to working with him on those plans,” Middleton said. “At the end of the day, we do not have a community without small businesses and if we remain closed, many more in the community will be left with no career to go back to. I trust people in the district to take precautions to slow the spread, protect the vulnerable and make their own decisions”
