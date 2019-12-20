BACLIFF
The Texas General Land Office announced Friday it had awarded $3.4 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery money for a major drainage project on Jackson Avenue in Bacliff.
The money will pay for the roadway to be excavated and for new concrete pipes and other drainage features to be installed beneath it.
Construction will take place between Ninth Street and the eastern end of Jackson Avenue, at the edge of Galveston Bay.
The county applied for the project in April and asked the state to award the money from a $5.7 billion fund of federal disaster recovery dollars meant for flood-mitigation infrastructure projects. The fund was created after Hurricane Harvey.
The August 2017 hurricane flooded thousands of structures in Galveston County, including 193 houses in the Jackson Avenue area, according to the county.
In its application for the mitigation funds, the county described Jackson Avenue as a “drainage bowl” that poses risks to residents and emergency responders.
The project will benefit 3,075 people in the Bacliff area, according to the contract awarding the money to the county.
