LEAGUE CITY
A teacher has resigned after being placed on administration leave in connection to reports about a physical encounter with a student, Clear Creek ISD officials announced Friday.
Details about the specifics were still scant as of Friday.
But district officials on Thursday learned of what they said were troubling allegations about the way an Ed White Elementary School teacher interacted physically with a student, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“The allegations do not reflect our expectations of educator conduct, therefore a full investigation into the matter is underway,” Polsen said.
Campus officials and district personnel are working with the child’s family, Polsen said.
The teacher resigned after being placed on administrative leave and is no longer a district employee, officials said Friday.
— Matt deGrood
