LEAGUE CITY
A pit bull is in police custody after an 81-year-old woman and her pet dog were injured during an attack Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed Wednesday morning.
Police at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday responded to a reported dog attack in the 1000 block of Newport Boulevard and found the woman and her dog with injuries, said John Griffith, a spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Witnesses told police two dogs, including the pit bull, were loose in the area as the woman was walking her dog. The witnesses said the loose dogs then attacked the woman’s dog, Griffith said. The woman fell to the ground during the attack and the pit bull then turned on her.
The woman received nonlife-threatening injuries on both arms and a leg, Griffith said.
The woman’s dog was also injured but was released from the veterinarian’s office Wednesday, Griffith said.
The city’s animal control found and contained both of the loose dogs and cited the owner for animal at large, no rabies vaccination and canine without League City tags for both of the animals, Griffith said.
The pit bull will remain under a 10-day quarantine required by law for rabies observation, Griffith said.
If the dog is deemed a dangerous animal, it will be euthanized, Griffith said. If not, the dog will eventually be released to the owner.
This is ridiculous. The owner should be given assault charges and both the animals should be put down.
