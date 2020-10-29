GALVESTON
A U.S. appeals court has issued a temporary stay on a San Antonio-based federal judge's ruling that required Texans to wear face coverings at polling places.
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay on the order late Wednesday night.
The stay means election workers cannot require voters to don face coverings before they enter polling places, at least for now.
The temporary stay was granted until the court can consider an appeal on the ruling submitted by the Texas Attorney General's Office.
U.S. District Court Judge Jason Pulliam ruled Tuesday that an exception in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask order that allowed people to vote without wearing masks inside polling places was discriminatory against Black and Hispanic people.
The exception made it more likely voters among minority groups would be exposed to the COVID-19 virus, and the potential exposure made it less likely that those people would go to the polls, Pulliam said.
That effect would amount to a violation of the Voting Rights Act, he said.
Pulliam's ruling came more than two weeks after early voting began in Texas. More than 7 million people already have voted in the state, including more than 123,000 people in Galveston County.
(3) comments
This can go both ways. Compromised health issues put those at risk if an asymptomatic person is spreading. Their condition may not warrant a mail-in ballot. Doesn't this compromised person have a right as well? Maybe polling places should have had masker and non-masker designated areas to be fair to everyone no matter their stance. I am not taking sides but this seems one sided either way it goes. One polling place in Galveston is in the same building and side of a daycare. When I voted I passed masked children in the hallway. Parents who believe the masks are a safeguard would hope anyone around their children were masked as well.
You have to wear clothes to vote. A few extra square inches of fabric isn't a burden.
One could make the argument that not wearing a mask is a partisan political statement - and is therefore illegal in the polling place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.