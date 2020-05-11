LEAGUE CITY
After weeks of meeting virtually in response to coronavirus-related restrictions, the League City council and Galveston County Commissioners Court are scheduled for in-person meetings today.
A special meeting of the commissioners court is set for 10 a.m. at the county annex, 174 Calder Road, League City. At 6 p.m., the League City council will hold its regular meeting at its council chambers, 200 West Walker St. League City.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said he plans to work from his office at city hall for about half a day before attending the city council meeting this evening.
“I’m excited about it,” Hallisey said. “We have an obligation to face the public face to face, and you can’t do that when you do it on Zoom. I hope a lot of people come, at least enough to where we can spread them out. But, I hope they come, and I hope they have a lot of questions.”
Both of the League City council’s meetings in April were conducted virtually via the teleconferencing app Zoom, while the city council’s March 24 meeting was held in the council chambers with social distancing measures taken. Those measures will be in place at today’s meeting, as well, Hallisey said.
“I was not opposed to the way we did it a couple months ago,” Hallisey said. “I thought we were keeping our distance and being safe.”
The most recent three commissioners court meetings have been held virtually, with social distancing measures put into place at an in-person meeting April 6.
The commissioners court’s specially called meeting today has only one action item, which will be to consider an extension of the county’s local COVID-19 disaster declaration.
League City will have a full slate on its regular meeting agenda, which includes new business items to consider submitting a grant for police body cameras, authorizing the rental of temporary office buildings and possibly taking action on communication with state and local leaders regarding 2020 property value appraisals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.