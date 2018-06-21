DEATH
Santa Fe toddler found in home pool dies
The 2-year-old Santa Fe boy who was found face down in a home swimming pool died late Wednesday, officials confirmed Thursday.
The boy’s name was Braiden Anderson, said Greg Boody, spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.
Santa Fe police and emergency responders arrived at a home Monday in the 13000 block of Sixth Street, and officials flew Anderson to the University of a Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, officials said.
Anderson’s older sister found him and pulled him out of the pool and then a neighbor performed CPR on the boy until emergency personnel arrived, officials said.
The boy remained in intensive care until he died late Wednesday, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
COURT
Man indicted in wrong-way Galveston crash
GALVESTON
An 85-year-old man was charged with manslaughter this week in connection with the March death of a Galveston woman killed in a wrong-way wreck, according to court records.
Garry Clanton, of Liberty, was arrested Tuesday in Liberty, according to police records.
A Galveston County grand jury indicted Clanton on June 14 in the death of Connie Rice, 52, of Galveston.
Rice died when an SUV she was in was hit by another car driving the wrong way on Broadway in Galveston about 1 a.m. March 10, according to court records.
Rice and a group of friends had been returning from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo when they were hit.
Police did not immediately arrest the wrong-way driver. Investigators at the time said the driver might have experienced a medical problem that contributed to being on the wrong side of the road, officials said.
Clanton was held on $80,000 bond. He was still in custody Thursday at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
Woman indicted over fatal January crash
GALVESTON
An island woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of a Houston man in a January crash on Broadway.
Savannah Parker, 29, of Galveston was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to police records.
Parker was indicted by a Galveston County grand jury June 14.
The charge stems from an early morning crash on Broadway on Jan. 27 that killed Arellano Torres, 51, of Houston.
A Honda Element, which police say Parker was driving, was rear-ended by a Toyota Tundra after the Element turned left onto Broadway from 57th Street, police said. The crash caused Torres, a passenger in the Tundra, to suffer major head injuries, police said.
Parker is accused of failing to yield to traffic and being intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the indictment.
Parker was arrested on Wednesday, according to police records. She was released without posting bail, according to court records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.