A Galveston woman has died after apparently crashing her car into a palm tree on Broadway, police said.

Christina Miranda, 29, of Galveston, died Monday after two days in the hospital following a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

Miranda was in a red Dodge Dakota heading east on Broadway when she struck a palm tree in the median about 5:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Miranda was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription