A Galveston woman has died after apparently crashing her car into a palm tree on Broadway, police said.
Christina Miranda, 29, of Galveston, died Monday after two days in the hospital following a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.
Miranda was in a red Dodge Dakota heading east on Broadway when she struck a palm tree in the median about 5:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Miranda was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.