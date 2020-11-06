GALVESTON
People who want to get tested for the coronavirus for free can do so Thursday.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management will offer free, drive-up testing between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 1, 823 26th St., according to the city.
People don't need to schedule an appointment in advance and don't need to be a Galveston resident. People will need to show photo identification.
People should enter the fire station from Ball Street, according to the city.
As of Friday, there were 881 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.