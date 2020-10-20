GALVESTON
Officials with Airbnb recently announced the service would ban one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to discourage party rentals and safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. But Galveston vacation rental owners argue that decision should have been left up to individual property owners.
The change takes away some local control, but it shouldn’t have much of an effect on the island economy since Halloween weekend has never been a major event drawing people to Galveston County, rental owners said.
“I’m not in agreement with them blocking and canceling people’s reservations; I don’t think it’s their place,” said Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston and owner of several properties. “That should be up to the individual property owners and managers.”
Officials with the international rental listing service this month announced it would prohibit one-night reservations over Halloween weekend for all home listings in the United States and Canada to tamp down on parties, according to a company news release.
Opponents of one-night rentals on the island and elsewhere argue they attract renters disposed to partying and large groups of people.
But most local members of the short-term rental association have always had a two-night minimum stay anyway, said Claire Reiswerg, a co-owner of the management company Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
Rental properties just don’t operate the same way that a hotel would, so it’s hard to make money off a one-night booking, said Katie McCarley, general manager of Soar Vacation Rental.
That was the overwhelming opinion of island rental owners.
Branum, for instance, told The Daily News she was allocating 24 hours between each rental to ensure deep cleaning and sanitization of properties because of the pandemic.
Most people don’t book vacation rentals if they’re only visiting for a night, Branum said. Instead, they’ll opt to stay at a traditional hotel.
Airbnb should not make unilateral decisions about things like this, Branum said.
“As a property manager and homeowner myself, I feel those decisions need to be made by the owner,” Reiswerg said. “Every owner has unique policies and ways of doing business. And that is what has been great about those channels. They let you list and then do what you want.”
McCarley echoed Reiswerg’s concern, saying, “To me, it’s alarming that they’re now coming out and making rules across the platform for everyone.”
Halloween might be an event in places like New Orleans, but it isn’t so much in Galveston County, Branum said. Furthermore, it’s conceivable that some people might be relying on a one-night rental to come down to Galveston for the weekend, McCarley said.
With the rise of listing agents like Airbnb and Vrbo, vacation rentals have become more popular nationally and in Galveston, where a normal year brings in 7.2 million visitors. There are about 3,000 registered short-term rentals in Galveston.
Airbnb officials have made a concerted effort in recent months to stop party rentals, including a worldwide ban on gatherings of more than 16 people at rental units in August, officials said. The company that month also removed 80 listings in Texas that received complaints or violated party policies.
