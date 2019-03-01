GALVESTON
The Galveston woman accused of causing a Feb. 23 car crash that killed wrecker driver Gary Dubose near The Daily News’ building has officially been charged in connection to the death.
Dianna Marie Hoyler, 52, of Galveston, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group three, according to jail records. She is in the Galveston County Jail on $251,500 bond, jail records show.
Hoyler is accused of killing Dubose, 58, of Galveston as he was standing outside his wrecker while a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was citing another man for a traffic violation, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
Hoyler was driving along the Interstate 45 service road in a 2006 GMC vehicle, swerved into the grass, struck Dubose and slammed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle, also severely injuring the man in the car cited for speeding, Woodard said after the crash.
That man, Eulogio Soto, filed a lawsuit against Hoyler on Monday, seeking more than $1 million in damages, court records show. Soto was struck by the state trooper’s patrol car after it was struck by the GMC and suffered seven broken ribs and two cracked vertebrae, according to Soto’s attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del.
The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Dubose died shortly after the crash, officials with the medical examiner’s office confirmed.
Hoyler was transported to the hospital emergency room with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Woodard said.
Officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office earlier this week announced they did plan to file charges, but would have to wait for her release from the hospital to do so.
