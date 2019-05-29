GALVESTON
Four men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in which no one was injured and a standoff with Galveston officers, a police department spokesman said.
Police charged Jose Reyes, 22, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and charged Robert Reyes, 19; Deionte Edwards, 17; and Jalen Toussant, 18, with evading arrest, spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said Wednesday.
The charges followed an incident that began about 11:30 p.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Winnie Avenue about a possible assault, Schirard said.
Jose Reyes and another person was involved in an altercation and Reyes fired multiple shots, but hurt no one, Schirard said.
Reyes and this other person were acquaintances, Schirard said.
Jose Reyes and three other people then fled in a black Honda Civic, Schirard said.
Police found four men, one of whom matched the description of the shooter, on the porch of a residence, Schirard said.
The men fled to a residence in the 2300 block of Hollywood Avenue and refused to come out, Schirard said.
Galveston SWAT officers went to the location at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday and determined there were other people in the house with the four men, Schirard said.
After a brief standoff, all the people in the house came out peacefully, Schirard said.
Investigators found two loaded handguns and ammunition in a backpack inside the house, Schirard said.
Jose Reyes’ bond was set at $150,000, Schirard said. Bonds for the other three men were set at $50,000 each, Schirard said.
