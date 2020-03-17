GALVESTON
Galveston County entered a new phase of the coronavirus crisis Tuesday when health officials announced the second presumptive case — but the first indicating infections might be spreading locally.
The news marked what health officials called a significant change in the situation here. It prompted warnings that the aged and infirm should remain at home, that organizers should reconsider large events and that employers should review policies about employees working from home.
The change came when a man from northern Galveston County was diagnosed Monday evening with a presumptive case of coronavirus.
Galveston County Health District officials didn’t know Tuesday how the man contracted the virus. He had not recently traveled or come into direct contact with another person who had been diagnosed with it, according to the health district.
Those characteristics meant the man was the first person in Galveston County to indicate a community spread of the coronavirus, health officials said.
The revelation caused the county’s top health official to issue dire warnings for the county’s most vulnerable people.
“This represents a significant change in what has been going on until very recently,” said Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority. “We are very concerned that there may be spread within the county.”
The man began to feel ill on Sunday. He went to an emergency center on Monday and received a presumptive positive diagnosis on Monday evening, Keiser said.
A presumptive positive diagnosis means that local health officials believe they have correctly identified a case of coronavirus. To be considered a confirmed case, the man’s diagnosis must be verified at a Houston Health Department laboratory, the health district said.
Because of the presumptive diagnosis, elderly people and people with underlying health conditions should consider remaining inside their homes for the next two to three weeks, Keiser said.
He encouraged organizers to consider canceling events and businesses to review their work-from-home and paid leave rules to help their employees avoid interacting with other people.
Neither the county government nor the health district Tuesday issued orders for businesses to close or for group events to be canceled. However, the county halted its senior programs and closed it senior centers, a spokesman said.
Keiser was particularly worried about the virus being introduced into a local nursing home and urged managers to strictly follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“One case accidentally introduced into a nursing home could mean dozens of deaths,” Keiser said.
The infected man, who was not named, had been ordered quarantined in his home, Keiser said. The health district’s epidemiologists were working to contact as many as 100 people the man might have been in contact with, Keiser said. Some of those people could also be ordered to quarantine themselves.
The man is the second person from Galveston County to be confirmed to have a presumptive positive diagnosis. On Thursday, the health district announced a Friendswood woman had been diagnosed with the infection.
County health officials, however, said they believed the woman had contracted the virus while visiting a cook-off tent at a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The woman also had traveled to Austin shortly after she began showing symptoms of the virus, which limited her interaction with people in the county, officials said.
As of Tuesday, 64 people in Texas had been diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. One Texan had died from the disease, according to the health department.
In light of the diagnosis, local doctors should begin attempting to order coronavirus tests from private laboratories for people who show symptoms of infections. Between the health district and the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has developed its own diagnostic test, between 25 and 30 people a day can be tested for coronavirus infections, Keiser said.
About 150 people had been tested in the county, he said.
Health officials hope the number of tests can increase to 1,000 people or more a day in the next two weeks, he said. Once that capability is reached, the district will set up testing centers across the county, Keiser said.
“We expect to have more testing available in the county within a week to 10 days,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.