With the cancellation of nearly all entertainment events for the most part because of COVID-19, Hot Ticket for the time being has become Good Deeds. I’ll write a weekly column spotlighting Galveston County people, organizations and businesses that are going above and beyond by helping those in need in our area.
If you or your organization would like to be included in this column, send submissions to angela.wilson@galvnews.com by noon each Wednesday.
•••
First up we have Jordan Collins, owner of Smokin’ J’s BBQ and Catering in Galveston.
Collins is known for his generosity, so when this pandemic stopped children from going to school, he gave away 150 lunches on April 9.
“I decided to do this because Galveston is my home,” Collins said. “I’m born and raised here and my business started here, so it was only right that I give back to my community during this troubling time we’re all going through.”
With sponsorships from Phillip Palmer, owner of Big Phil’s Smokehouse and Catering; Kevin Gray, of Shine Bright Mobile Detail; Angel Zuniga, of Galveston Bay Air Conditioning; Brittany Smith, of Bare Expectations Waxing Studio; Chris Ramirez, of 4 the Youth; and Scott Gutierrez, of Spark Electric, Collins also was able to provide 650 free lunches of boudin and sausage with chips and drinks on Wednesday in Galveston.
TAMUG student group provides breakfast
On Wednesday morning, Texas A&M University at Galveston student organization, Maritime Business Associates, provided breakfast for the staffs of all of the intensive care units at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The meal delivery was sponsored by League City resident Seth Alford through his company, IPS Pump Services.
With coordination and support by Michelle Beckwith of the San Luis Resort, nearly 100 medical branch employees received a delicious breakfast made in the resort kitchen.
“Selfless service is one of our Aggie core values,” said Kaitlin Hall, president of the student organization. “We just felt that we had to do something for those serving at the front lines of this crisis in our community. We’re also very grateful for the sponsorship, as well as that of Michelle Beckwith and the San Luis Resort.”
Jack Brown Insurance Agency gives backThe Jack Brown Insurance Agency, in conjunction with the San Luis Hotel catering team, helped to provide more than 350 meals so far to nurses and doctors who work at the University of Texas Medical Branch campuses in Galveston and Clear Lake.
“We wanted to be able to show our support for our front-line medical staff,” Jack and Katie Brown said. “We appreciate their hard work and wanted them to know that by making this small gesture.”
The agency has been providing free meals to both campuses on Fridays since March 27.
Rotary, food bank awarded $10K safety, COVID-19 grants
The Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation and the Galveston County Food Bank were awarded community safety grants to support response to COVID-19 and to assist senior citizens in areas served by Texas-New Mexico Power.
The qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits will be granted $10,000 each by the TNMP Fund to help cover costs of addressing the pandemic’s effect in their areas.
The Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation’s grant will be used to purchase meals from locally owned restaurants and deliver them to senior citizens who are sheltering in place at home.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s grant funds home deliveries for seniors who continue to face food insecurity but who must stay at home.
“We were pleased to see organizations have been stepping up and making an impact in response to how the virus is affecting their communities,” TNMP President Neal Walker said. “We look forward to learning about the fruit of their labors as this fight continues.”
