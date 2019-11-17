TEXAS CITY
A small fire caused some damage to the Lincoln High School Auditorium in Texas City on Saturday afternoon, police said.
No one was hurt in the small fire inside the old gymnasium and first responders extinguished the fire quickly, police department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The auditorium is the only remaining structure from Lincoln High School and Woodland Elementary School, which were both African-American schools before integration in the 1970s.
