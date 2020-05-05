The Moody Foundation is donating almost $2.5 million to the University of Texas Medical Branch for neurosurgery and for simulation education and training for physicians and students in fields related to COVID-19.
The two gifts, $2 million for neurosurgery and $480,000 for simulation education, will help the medical branch continue making advances in all three of its core mission areas: research, patient care and education, officials said.
The $2 million will establish the Robert L. Moody Sr. Distinguished University Chair, the inaugural chair of neurosurgery for the recently announced Department of Neurosurgery at the medical branch.
Robert L. Moody Sr. has had a long commitment to traumatic brain injury and neurosurgery, and the foundation’s support has helped propel much of the cutting-edge research done at the medical branch, foundation officials said.
“My father has been unwavering in his support for those with traumatic brain injury since my brother Russell’s accident in 1980,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation. “Establishing and naming the distinguished chair honors his legacy and contributions to neurological research and treatments.”
A smaller grant will fund a simulation education and research fellowship and telemedicine equipment and staff for a simulation center, officials said.
“These generous gifts come at a crucial time for the medical branch and will help us continue making progress in many different and important fields while also dealing with a worldwide pandemic,” said Dr. Ben Raimer, interim medical branch president.
— From staff reports
