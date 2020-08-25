LEAGUE CITY
As Galveston residents began to leave the island Tuesday after leaders issued a mandatory evacuation order, those living in the northern parts of the county seemed largely determined to stay put through Hurricane Laura.
“We are staying,” said Bridget Paus, a League City resident. “After leaving for Rita when I was in Texas City and Ike when I lived in Galveston, I feel we will be safe where we are now. We stayed for Harvey and were good.”
Hurricane Laura tentatively is set to strike the region almost three years to the day that Hurricane Harvey bore down. Harvey in 2017 dumped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county, flooding more than 20,000 homes.
But the date is about where the comparisons between the hurricanes stop, experts at the National Weather Service in League City said.
“This will be moving, unlike Harvey, which stalled,” said Josh Lichter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “With Harvey, the main issue was heavy tropical rains. The threat here is wind and storm surge.”
Hurricane Laura should make landfall either late tonight or early Thursday morning, Lichter said.
Beyond that, the storm’s specific effects on Galveston County largely will be determined by what Laura does shortly before making landfall, Lichter said.
“Almost everything just depends on where the center makes landfall,” he said. “The stronger winds are around the center of the storm, so the farther off to the east it goes, the less wind we’ll have here.
“If we get the Sabine Pass landfall, which is currently forecasted, we won’t have as much wind,” he said. “But if it makes landfall near High Island or Galveston Bay, then power will be cut out. You’ll have significant damage, even in the northern parts of the county, just from the wind.”
Experts project Laura will continue moving toward the region in coming hours before eventually making a sharp turn north, Lichter said. But because that turn might not happen until later today, forecasters might be somewhat uncertain about the specifics until then, they said.
“Definitely, everyone needs to get all their preparations completed before sunset Wednesday,” he said. “The earlier the better.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, it appeared many residents near League City were paying attention to those details.
“I always try to base my reactions more on the data then playing the odds,” said Brian Brown, a Nassau Bay resident who has contemplated having his wife and children evacuate to League City.
Brown has spent the past few days querying people who went through previous storms to get an idea of what this might look like, he said.
“I’m not that worried about storm surge, and it seems like rain will be a relative nonfactor, between 2 to 4 inches,” he said. “Short-term sustained winds are a concern. But whether we stay or evacuate to League City, we’re still going to run into the same wind concerns.”
Paus feels like she’s somewhat immune to the perpetual nervousness her fellow residents deal with, she said.
“I keep hearing it is going to be like Ike,” she said. “Not so much rain, but storm surge and wind. So, I’m concerned with long-term power outages and wind damage, but that’s it.”
Evacuating would be difficult with four children, Paus said.
