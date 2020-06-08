CLEAR LAKE
Gene Hollier, a longtime Clear Lake-area volunteer and a former TV actor, died Sunday of cancer. He was 85.
“He was like a father figure to me,” said Wendy Shaw, who knew Hollier and his family for years. “He was very positive and always had a smile and a kind word.”
Hollier had lived in the Clear Lake area for many years, Shaw said.
He was the main point of contact between NASA and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He also served on the Longhorn Project at Johnson Space Center and was an active volunteer with the Clear Creek Independent School District Education Foundation, among other organizations.
Before moving to the Clear Lake area, Hollier was an Air Force fighter pilot during the Vietnam War and even learned to speak Thai, Shaw said.
Hollier appeared in several episodes of “Magnum P.I.,” a 1980s television series starring Tom Selleck as a private investigator in Hawaii, Shaw said.
“He was one of the good ones,” said Rick Wade, a board member of the Galveston County Food Bank.
Hollier was born in Port Arthur and graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
His 86th birthday would have been June 24.
