When it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Galveston County residents are racing ahead of other parts of Texas.
More than 15 percent of county residents over the age of 16 had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning. That’s the second-highest vaccination rate among counties in the Houston area, trailing only Fort Bend County.
But while the county is doing well at getting big numbers of people vaccinated, the distribution isn’t happening equally among the county’s own communities.
Data the Texas Department of State Health Services released this month revealed disparities in vaccination rates among different ZIP codes.
ZIP codes that include Galveston Island make up three of the four most vaccinated areas. On the island’s West End, as many as 1 in 4 residents have been vaccinated, according to the data. In every Galveston ZIP code, more than 10 percent of residents have been vaccinated.
Other ZIP codes in the county have vaccination rates of less than 10 percent.
Several things might explain the higher vaccination rates in Galveston. The island is home to the University of Texas Medical Branch, which was among the first facilities in the state to receive vaccines and to begin vaccinating employees in large numbers.
The West End ZIP code also has one of the oldest populations in the county. The median age of West End residents is 51, meaning half the population is at least that old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median age of Galveston County residents overall is about 38 years old, meaning many of them are younger than West Enders.
People 65 and older have been able to receive COVID vaccinations since late December under the state’s distribution guidelines. As of Thursday, about 52 percent of all people who have been vaccinated were at least 65 years old, according to the state health department.
The numbers also show where the county might have to make more direct vaccinations efforts.
During the pandemic, health officials have noted Hispanic residents in the county have been more heavily affected than other demographic groups. Despite making up about 24 percent of the county’s residents, Hispanics account for about 40 percent of the cases and 45 percent of the COVID-related deaths in the county.
Yet it appears areas of the county with the most Hispanic residents are among the least vaccinated. Two of the least vaccinated communities — in Bacliff and the eastern parts of Texas City — have two of the county’s three highest Hispanic populations per capita, according to census data.
The same ZIP codes also are among the youngest areas of the county and the lowest-income areas.
Texas City Commissioner Felix Herrera, whose district in is in a part of Texas City with relatively low vaccination rates, speculated a mix of problems, including lack of access to technology and information about how to get vaccinations, as well as distrust of the shots or the people giving them account for the low rate.
“I feel like I know those people are scared,” he said of Hispanic residents in his district. “I know they’re afraid because of their status. They can’t speak English, so if we can’t get to their kids, we can’t get to them. It’s all of that.”
Registering for Galveston County’s vaccination waiting list doesn’t require providing citizenship information.
Things might be changing. Herrera said he received his first COVID shot at the county’s vaccination hub Tuesday.
City and health officials are working to get vaccinations into underserved communities.
On Thursday, the medical branch held a pop-up clinic at the West Point Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, a historically African American church. The health district was scheduled to deliver a second round of vaccinations at Carver Park in Texas City on Friday.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson noted the city has made computers available at its libraries to help people sign up for the county’s waiting list, and the city had distributed information about registering for the list in recent water bills. He expected the vaccination rates in Texas City to grow quickly as shots become even more available.
“The vaccines are still scarce and there’s a high demand for it,” Johnson said. “Those numbers are changing every day.”
There also were plans to get the vaccine further afield. County officials said plans were in the works to bring a shipment of vaccines to High Island, on the east end of Bolivar Peninsula, one of the most remote areas of the county.
