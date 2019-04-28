GALVESTON

One Galveston police officer was transported to the hospital after two police vehicles collided.

The two marked patrol cars collided at 81st Street and Stewart Road at 7:15 p.m. while responded to a call at FM 3005 and 7 1/2 Mile Road, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.

Three officers were involved in the wreck, Hancock said. Only one officer was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The other two officers did not have any injuries, Hancock said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription