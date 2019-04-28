GALVESTON
One Galveston police officer was transported to the hospital after two police vehicles collided.
The two marked patrol cars collided at 81st Street and Stewart Road at 7:15 p.m. while responded to a call at FM 3005 and 7 1/2 Mile Road, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Three officers were involved in the wreck, Hancock said. Only one officer was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The other two officers did not have any injuries, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.