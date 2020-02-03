LEAGUE CITY

Four people were arrested Monday and charged in connection to a series of burglaries spanning state lines, police said late Monday.

Nicole Padilla, 24, Terrance Lynch, 24, Alexxus Prudhomme, 20, and Quadry Metcalfe, 23, all were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department. Prudhomme has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Padilla’s bond is set at $100,000; Lynch’s at $60,000; Prudhomme’s at $4,000; and Metcalfe’s at $2,000, Griffith said.

Patrol officers at about 10:20 a.m. Monday responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of League City Parkway and found people trying to break in into several cars, Griffith said.

Officers then found and stopped a car that didn’t have license plates at the corner of state Highway 3 and Washington Street, Griffith said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found property reported stolen in burglaries in League City, Sugar Land and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Griffith said.

