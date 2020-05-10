LEAGUE CITY
Officials suspect arson in two recent house fires and are offering a cash reward for good information about the cases, according to the League City Fire Marshal’s Office.
“It looks like we have a possible arsonist in the area or a set fire on both of them,” Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said. “We feel it’s very suspicious in nature.”
Neither house was occupied, Cones said.
The first fire occurred at a newly constructed house at 6437 Upper Leaf Court in the Bay Colony subdivision; the second was less than 18 hours later at a house under construction across the street, 6436 Upper Leaf Court, Cones said.
The first fire started about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and the second was reported at just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Cones said.
The fire marshal's office has yet to officially determine exactly how the fires started and was taking samples at the scenes, Cones said. It appeared a flammable liquid had been used to accelerate the blazes, however, Cones said.
"Until the samples come back, we really can't say that a hydrocarbon is being used, but it appears that they're using a hydrocarbon to set the fire," Cones said.
Firefighters were able to enter the first house fairly quickly and snuffed the blaze on the second floor, Cones said.
The second fire was so intense the fire department had to fight it in a defensive mode, and the house was a total loss, Cones said.
The city of League City is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, Cones said. Call the League City Fire Marshal’s office at 281-554-1290.
