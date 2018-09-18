GALVESTON
Island residents are concerned about continued incidents of tire slashing after Galveston police officers responded to calls about 16 vehicles with punctured tires Saturday morning.
The latest round of slashing, which comes after someone vandalized 66 vehicles in early July, occurred on Church Street between 12th and 18th streets.
The incidents likely occurred between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Ethan Singletary, who lives on Church Street in the area of this weekend’s incident, has a security camera, but hasn’t identified any vandals through it, he said.
Many of the people living in the area of the latest incident don’t have garages for their cars, Singletary said.
“I could wrap my head around you bashing my windows and breaking into my car,” Singletary said. “I don’t understand random acts of vandalism.”
This time his car wasn’t damaged, but the 84-year-old neighbor of his friend was, he said.
Three years ago, vandals slashed the tires of Singletary’s car and smashed all his windows, he said. He suspects the vandals are teenagers but said the police couldn’t find the person who vandalized his car.
“With mine, they came out and did a report, and there’s only so much you can do,” Singletary said.
The damage totaled his car, which was worth only about $2,200 at the time, he said.
Vandalism of cars is the most consistent crime in his neighborhood, he said.
“Police are speaking with multiple residents that may have had surveillance video of the area but are asking for any other residents that have cameras near that area to contact police,” Hancock said.
Resident should call 409-765-3702 with information.
July’s incident occurred on the other side of Broadway from the events this weekend, in a neighborhood between Avenue K, Avenue N, 32nd Street and 46th Street.
“We do not have anything linking the two episodes other than intuition and supposition,” Hancock said.
Police are continuing to check for video cameras in the area that could lead to any information, Hancock said.
(2) comments
What a drag for all these folks and the others who were previously effected by likely the same loser getting a kick out doing this in the middle of a random night. While this type of event is not necessarily directly connected to what I'm about to say, it does bear mentioning: lighting plays a key role in this scenario and all petty crime incidents we see across the island (or in any neighborhood, for that matter).
Walking a few of our streets with my dog weekly, I notice so many homes with little to no exterior lighting on what so ever in the evenings.
To be clear, there are a lot of homes that appear to have lights off, but also a lot that don’t have any sort of exterior light fixtures visible at all.
Pitch black homes, yards and alleys are breeding grounds for those with bad intentions as well as things that go bump in the night.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT, NEIGHBORS!
We can do better to protect our homes and vehicles, and we need to do better to protect our neighborhoods. While street lights are important to work towards and there is no denying the City of Galveston is lacking in that department, we can’t snap our fingers and make them appear in front of every other house island-wide. What we can do is turn on a porch light, setup a timer, uplight a front walkway or hang some $1.99 twinkle lights in an attempt to control our own little corners by helping to illuminate the island which we all love and want to see remain safe.
Please, please light up your properties each and every night before bed. No excuses. No exceptions.
There are so many economical options to choose from at Home Depot, Walmart, Chalmers and online, and the pennies spent turning on a porch light each night pale in comparison to the expense of repairing damages and restoring the feeling of safety after a break-in.
If you are reading this and would like to add lights to your property but can’t physically navigate a ladder or don’t know where to start, please reach out to someone in your neighborhood (Nextdoor.com is a great way to connect if you don't feel like you know anyone), call City Hall and ask to be put through to your City Council representative, inquire with the police department, etc. - Galveston is a friendly place, and there are likely people in your circle who would be more than willing to help work towards the common goal of minimizing these types of inconveniences from happening week after week.
Lighting up the night is a good thing to do.
Lighting up the tire slasher sounds pretty good, too.......
