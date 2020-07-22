TEXAS CITY
Just days before a deadline for tax information is set to pass, COVID-19 has closed an agency whose work is vital to helping cities plan their annual budgets.
The Galveston Central Appraisal District closed its office in Texas City to the public on July 16 after eight employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Chief Appraiser Tommy Watson said.
The district hasn't announced when its offices will reopen. The closure means the district's appraisal review board will not hold property tax dispute hearings for the foreseeable future.
The closure already has caused the appraisal district to reschedule about 350 hearings that were supposed to go in front of the district's review board, Watson said.
The closure won't delay the district's work in reporting its appraisal figures to local taxing authorities, Watson said. The district has a state-mandated deadline to report appraisals to cities and other entities by the end of July — when those entities are crafting their annual budgets.
The district must inform taxing jurisdictions such as the county, cities and school districts what the value of their tax bases will be so they can set tax rates.
State law requires that the district certify 95 percent of property tax rolls by July 25, Watson said. The district will be able to meet that standard, even with the pending protests, he said.
The district typically hears protests into September or October, Watson said.
"You can still have quite a few protests out there," and still meet the state requirements, Watson said. "We will have 95 percent come Friday."
