GALVESTON
The last time Jason Keeling dealt with the problems caused by freeze-damaged pipes, it was 1989. He was child living at home with his parents.
The pipes ruptured in the attic and flooded his parents’ home, damaging the carpet, the furniture and all of his toys. Keeling remembers living on concrete floors for a long time, waiting for his parents’ home insurance claim to be resolved, he said.
Keeling, a Hitchcock resident and a Realtor, now owns three homes. And thanks to the recent winter storm, the pipes burst in all of them, which wasn’t surprising considering the prolonged power outages, he said.
“You could’ve done as much as you could to prevent a pipe burst, and it still would’ve happened,” he said. “You can’t expect for temperatures to be that low, the power to be out and to be able to keep the pipes from bursting.”
The recent winter storm led to pipe breaks and other damage in many homes across Galveston County and Texas, where insurance industry stakeholders say the brutal winter storm likely will produce more insured losses than Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which resulted in $19 billion in insured losses.
Few houses that endured sustained power outages made it through the winter storm unscathed. So, what happens next as the state thaws out and property owners assess the damage?
DOCUMENT THE DAMAGE
Most home insurance policies in Texas cover pipe bursts, but consumers must check their policies to verify coverage. There will be thousands of insurance claims from the storm, so consumers must be patient with the process and aware of fraudulent activity, insurance experts said.
Keeling’s properties didn’t sustain major structural damage, so he didn’t file an insurance claim, he said. But thousands of Galveston County residents weren’t so lucky and will have to file claims.
The first step is to document the damage, said Sean O’Donohoe, owner of The O’Donohoe Agency in Galveston. Consumers should take as many photos or videos as possible of damages for insurance adjusters, he said.
Consumers should then read their home insurance policies to understand what they cover, O’Donohoe said. In terms of pipe breaks, most consumers would want to verify whether their polices cover sudden and accidental discharge, leakage or overflow from water, steam or heating systems, he said. There are some companies that don’t cover pipe breaks because pipes are seen as “wearable,” meaning they have a lot of wear and tear, he said.
CONTACT A CONTRACTOR
After verifying coverage, consumers should contact a contractor to estimate the cost of the repairs, O’Donohoe said. If the cost of the repairs doesn’t meet the deductible of their policies, their insurance won’t go into effect, he said.
If insurance covers the damage costs, the insurance adjuster and contractor will meet with the consumer simultaneously to expedite the process, he said. The meeting will allow the adjuster and contractor to figure out the repair costs more quickly, he added.
An important additional step is to save a large piece of damaged material like a pipe, some carpet or sheetrock as evidence of the damage, said O’Donohoe, adding such evidence will help the adjuster inspect and legitimize there was damage.
‘BE WARY AND SMART’
The number of claims from the winter storm are expected be in the hundreds of thousands in Texas, said Camille Garcia, director of communications and public affairs at the Insurance Council of Texas. Fraudulent activity will spike, she said.
A common scam is people posing as contractors and taking consumers’ money before they start or complete repairs.
“Consumers must be wary and be smart,” Garcia said. “They should pay contractors incrementally until the job has been done satisfactorily.”
Consumers should also communicate with their insurance agents for help with the claims process and be patient, she said. There will be a shortage of plumbers in the upcoming months and insurance agencies have to work through thousands of claims, she said, adding virtual meetings will help expedite claims.
It will be a process, O’Donohoe said. But it’s his and other insurance agents’ jobs to get people “back in working order,” he said.
“The goal of insurance is to get consumers back to the place they were before a loss,” O’Donohoe said. “To help with that, consumers should practice patience, know their damage and know their deductible.”
