GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department Marine Division on Tuesday found the body of an approximately 11-year-old male matching the description of one of the two boys missing since Sunday in a drowning incident at 17th Street and Seawall Boulevard, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
A search team found the body at 4:40 p.m. about 2 miles offshore from 9 Mile Road and Farm-to-Market 3005, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The search for the 16-year-old continues and will expand as conditions change and more time passes, Davis said. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed Tuesday the identity of the 16-year-old as Nicholas Garner.
Agents from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission's division of Residential Child Care Licensing is investigating circumstances behind the Sunday drowning of the two boys. Investigators will interview witnesses and staff members from The Children's Center, the nonprofit housing the two boys before the drowning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.