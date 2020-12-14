Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

POLLING LOCATIONS

Rebecca Sealy, 404 Eighth St., Galveston

Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., second floor, Galveston

Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston

Galveston Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer, Galveston

Galveston Independent School District's administration building, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston

Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson

League City Recreation Room, 450 West Walker, League City

League City Public Works Building, 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City

League City Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200, League City

The Watershed, 1751 E. League City Parkway, League City

RACES

Dickinson

Mayor

• Jennifer Lawrence

• Sean Skipworth

Council Position 2

• Jessie Brantley

• Scott Shrader

Galveston

Mayor

• Craig Brown

• Roger “Bo” Quiroga

Council District 2

• Pam Bass

• William Schuster

Council District 3

• David Collins (i)

• Frank Maceo

Council District 5

• John Paul Listowski

• Beau Rawlins

League City

Council Position 4

• John Bowen

• Rachel McAdam

Council Position 5

• Wes Chorn

• Justin Hicks

