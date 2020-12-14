Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Rebecca Sealy, 404 Eighth St., Galveston
Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., second floor, Galveston
Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
Galveston Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer, Galveston
Galveston Independent School District's administration building, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston
Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
League City Recreation Room, 450 West Walker, League City
League City Public Works Building, 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City
League City Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200, League City
The Watershed, 1751 E. League City Parkway, League City
RACES
Dickinson
Mayor
• Jennifer Lawrence
• Sean Skipworth
Council Position 2
• Jessie Brantley
• Scott Shrader
Galveston
Mayor
• Craig Brown
• Roger “Bo” Quiroga
Council District 2
• Pam Bass
• William Schuster
Council District 3
• David Collins (i)
• Frank Maceo
Council District 5
• John Paul Listowski
• Beau Rawlins
League City
Council Position 4
• John Bowen
• Rachel McAdam
Council Position 5
• Wes Chorn
• Justin Hicks
