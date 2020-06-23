LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library officials on Tuesday instituted new procedures, such as requiring patrons to wear masks and submit to temperature checks, after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The new procedures will begin Wednesday morning and will be similar to those in place at Hometown Heroes Park since its reopening, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
“Residents there have had largely no complaints,” she said. “We just felt like we could do this to better protect our staff and patrons.”
Greer Osborne declined to release more information about the two specific positive tests, but said the city has procedures in place for employees who feel sick to call in before coming to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.