Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.