GALVESTON
One of the seven people arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Galveston last week is a suspect in a November burglary in which five firearms were stolen from an island gun store.
Oshea Coleman, 26, of La Marque, was charged Friday with burglary of a building. Coleman was a suspect in a Nov. 6 break-in at Sgt. Mac’s Gun Shack, 4605 Fort Crockett Blvd., police said in documents released Wednesday.
Early that morning, someone used a ladder to climb onto the roof of the shop and cut a hole in the ceiling, according to a police complaint. Five handguns were stolen from the store, according to the complaint.
Two days later, the owner of the gun shop contacted police and told investigators she had potentially identified one of the men involved in the burglary after sharing security video images on social media and asking for help, according to the complaint.
Another tip identifying two other men in the security video was called in two days after that, according to the complaint.
Two men were arrested in December in connection with the burglary. Jeremy Wyles, 29, of Galveston, and Vanell Dorsey, 27, of Galveston, were both charged with burglary of a building over the same incident, according to court records.
Wyles was arrested Dec. 6. Dorsey was arrested on Dec. 20.
Coleman was arrested Friday and was named as one of a group of people suspected in a series of violent robberies that occurred in Galveston in December and early January.
The robberies targeted convenience stores, gas stations and other small businesses on the island and frequently involved a group of masked robbers entering the business and threatening people at gunpoint.
Seven people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with nine robberies that happened since the beginning of December. Officials also had suspects in another group of robberies. The robberies appeared to be committed by groups of men acting independently of each other, the police department said.
The department last week created a robbery task force to investigate and make arrests over the crime spree, officials said.
It’s not clear whether the guns stolen from the gun shop were later used in the robberies. None of the guns recovered so far in the investigation into the robberies were stolen from the gun shop, according to the police department.
All three men were being held at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday. Wyles’s bond is set at $470,000, Coleman’s bond is $263,500 and Dorsey’s bond is $60,000, according to jail records.
