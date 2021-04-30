Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Voters in cities, school districts and other entities will vote on electing new leaders and on financial and rule proposals.
Here are the basics on what you need to now for today’s election
WHEN AND WHERE CAN I VOTE
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are still in line at 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot
Voting Locations
• Seaside Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building(2nd Floor)
2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• La Marque Community Room
1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque
• La Marque Fire Station Administration Building
5715 Texas Ave., La Marque
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City, TX 77591
• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)
2010 5th Ave. N., Texas Cit
• College of the Mainland Main Campus
1200 N. Amburn Road, Texas City
• Santa Fe City Hall
12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• West County Building (Council Chambers)
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dickinson Community Center
2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris, Kemah
• College of the Mainland League City Campus
1411 W. Main St., League City
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT
COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND
Trustee Position 2
Alan L. Waters
Trustee Position 3
Kyle L. Dickson
Proposition A
The issuance of $13,950,000 bonds for the purpose of refunding College of the Mainland maintenance tax notes, Series 2017 and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase. Required state for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.033, Texas Education Code
For
Against
TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee District 6
Hal Biery
Texas City ISD Trustees At-Large
Nelson Juarez
Mike Matranga
Ressel E. Washington, Jr.
CITY OF BAYOU VISTA
Alderman Position 2
Danny Rambin
Alderman Position 3
Lynne Wicker
David A. Mitchell
Alderman Position 4
Joshua R. Christie
GALVESTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 1
Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the District.
For
Against
CITY OF JAMAICA BEACH
Mayor
Marci Kurtz Hoffman
Clay H. Morris
Alderman, two-year term (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Terry Rizzo
Brad South
Lorrain “Taz” Jones
Gilbert Madray
KEMAH
Mayor
Terri Gale
Matt Wiggins
Carl A. Joiner
Council Member — Position 2
Robert P. Kelly
Council Member — Position 4
Robin Collins
CITY OF LA MARQUE
Mayor
Raushida Robinson
Keith Bell
District A
David J. Holmen
Tracie Steans
Kimberley N. Yancy
Wayne Hobgood
District C
Michal Carlson
William Reed
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 73
Proposition A
Confirmation of the creation of Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Directors (Vote for Four)
Cynthia Aldape
Rebecca C. Clark
Diane Perillo
Karen P. Alvanez
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition B
The issuance of $443,700,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition C
The issuance of $44,370,000 refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition D
The issuance of $113,000,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition E
The issuance of $11,300,000 refunding bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition F
The issuance of $287,000,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition G
The issuance of $28,700,000 refunding bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition H
An operation and maintenance tax for conservation and reclamation facilities authorized by Article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property
For
Against
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition I
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by article iii, section 52, of the Texas constitution, not to exceed twenty five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.
SANTA FE
Mayor
Jason Tabor
City Council Place 2
Jason O’Brien
City Council Place 3
Ronald “Bubba” Jannett
Melanie Pittman Collins
City of Santa Fe Proposition A
Without increasing the City of Santa Fe local sales and use tax rate, authorize the City of Santa Fe, Texas, by and through the City of Santa Fe Section 4B Economic Development Corporation, to use the existing one-half cent ($0.005) sales and use tax for any economic development project authorized under the law applicable to a Type B economic development corporation including projects for the general promotion and development of new or expanded business enterprises, public safety facilities, streets and roads, drainage and related improvements, demolition of existing structures, general municipally owned improvements, projects for professional and amateur sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, including stadiums, ball parks, auditoriums, amphitheaters, concert halls, learning centers, parks and park facilities, open space improvements, municipal buildings, museums, exhibition facilities, and related store, restaurant, concession, and automobile parking facilities, related area transportation facilities, and related roads, streets, and water and sewer facilities, and any and all costs associated with an authorized project in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Section 501.152, as well as administrative expenses, maintenance and operation expenses, promotional expenses, and the issuance of bonds for any of the above projects.
For
Against
VILLAGE OF TIKI ISLAND
Mayor
Gary Willmore
Jeremy Benefiel
Vernon “Goldie” Teltschick
Aldermen (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Ray Dell’Osso
Liz Comiskey
Curt Bush
Steve Kadlecek
Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustees Election
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are still in line at 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot
Voting locations
• Clear Creek ISD Education Support Center
2425 E. Main St. League City
• Clear Creek ISD Learner Support Center
2903 Falcon Pass, Houston
• Clear Brook High School
4607 FM 2351, Friendswood
• Creekside Intermediate School
4320 W. Main St.. League City
District 4
Jeff Larson
Page Rander
District 5
Christine Parizo
Jay Cunningham
Keith Esthay
At-Large Position A
Jonathan Cottrell
Michael Creedon
Marlene Montesinos
Kevin Oditt
Election results will be posted on galvnews.com on Saturday night be published in the Tuesday edition of The Daily News.
