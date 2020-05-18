Galveston County’s largest attractions might still be closed over Memorial Day weekend, — the official start, and among the busiest periods, of the tourist season.
In announcing the second phase of Texas’ reopening plan on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he wasn’t ready to open amusement parks and other similar attractions around the state.
The announcement potentially leaves attractions such as the Kemah Boardwalk, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn waterpark closed for the unofficial start of the high season.
“We understand how critically important they are to the tourism industry and for the entertainment industry in Texas, as well as a place for children to be able to go to,” Abbott said during a news conference Monday in Austin.
“It’s an area that we want to open as quickly as possible,” Abbott said. “However, there are unique challenges as far as making sure they can open, as well as ways to contain COVID-19.
“Just know that some of the best professionals in America and the world are working on those strategies as we speak.”
Abbott was closely watching The Walt Disney Co., which has closed all of its theme parks in the United States, as a gauge in reopening Texas theme parks, he said.
Abbott’s announcement somewhat surprised Kelly de Schaun, the executive director of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
De Schaun thought Abbott would allow at least a partial reopening, as he has with other Texas businesses, she said.
“We had hoped large attractions would be allowed to open,” she said. “And I know they’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure they’re prepared.”
“There would be visitors at the gate,” if they reopened, de Schaun said.
Last week, a group of Texas-based amusement parks, including Six Flags, Schlitterbahn and Sea World, urged Abbott to allow them a partial reopening by the Memorial Day weekend.
The Texas Travel Alliance asked Abbott to consider allowing theme parks to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Abbott’s new orders allow zoos and aquariums to open at 25 percent of their normal capacity.
Such attractions must keep interactive areas closed, and zoos are supposed to keep indoor areas closed, according to guidance the state issued Monday.
Zoos and aquariums must also receive local government permission before reopening, according to the state’s guidelines.
Executives at Moody Gardens, which operates a large aquarium, Monday still were reviewing Abbott’s orders and seeking city guidance and possible permission to open, spokeswoman Jerri Hamachek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.