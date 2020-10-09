GALVESTON
Hurricane Delta blew by Galveston on Friday, passing about 90 miles offshore and leaving some lasting damage in its wake.
Delta made landfall Friday evening near Cameron, Louisiana, about 100 miles northeast of Galveston.
But the large storm brought more commotion to Galveston Island than any of the other tropical systems that came near the Texas coast during the 2020 season so far.
About noon, Delta generated wind gusts of up to 60 mph on parts of the island, knocking out power to thousands of homes for hours.
Centerpoint Energy predicted that some neighborhoods would be without power until after midnight.
The storm also caused some significant damage across the island.
Two houses under construction in the Evia neighborhood, west of Scholes International Airport, were toppled by the winds.
The two houses were in early framing stages and didn't have windstorm construction reinforcements, said Elizabeth Rogers-Alvarado, a spokesperson for Sullivan Brothers Builders, the company building the houses.
No one was injured in the collapse, Rogers-Alvarado said.
Trees and business signage also were toppled by the storm.
The Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry suspended operations because of the high winds at 2:30 p.m., but Delta didn't cut off state Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
Some damage and few power outages were reported on the mainland and Bolivar Peninsula.
Delta was the third tropical system felt in Galveston County this year, after Hurricane Laura in August and Tropical Storm Beta in September.
Like Delta, those storms made landfall elsewhere on the Gulf Coast, but still caused higher-than-normal tides and storm surges. Delta’s coastal surge was smaller than the other two storms, but city officials said they would once again have to assess beach and dune damage.
Many dunes on Galveston’s West End and on Bolivar Peninsula already had been flattened by the earlier storms.
Surge intruded under beach houses on Galveston's West End as Delta passed Friday.
Delta wasn't expected to linger over the Texas Coast for the rest of the weekend. Forecasts on Friday afternoon predicted sunny, warm weather through the Columbus Day weekend and through the end of next week.
Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The most named storms that have occurred in a single recorded hurricane season is 26, which occurred in 2005.
Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
