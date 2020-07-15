GALVESTON COUNTY
Four months into the pandemic, business owners are having to come to grips with the fact that the COVID-19 health, economic and social crisis isn’t going away any time soon — and they are struggling to plan in light of chronic uncertainty about restrictions and demand.
Some businesses will not survive, and others will need to adapt and create new revenue models to make it through the year, experts said.
It doesn’t help that demand keeps flip-flopping for many businesses.
Doyle’s Hair Shop, 905 29th St. N. in Texas City, was fairly busy when it first reopened, then business died off, owner Linda Payton said.
A few weeks ago, things picked up again, Payton said. But everyone’s expecting another lockdown soon because COVID-19 cases are rising across the state, she said.
That would be tough, especially after the lengthy first lockdown, she said.
“We were closed for seven weeks,” Payton said. “That took a big chunk out of not only the shop but everybody’s pocket.”
The Red Oak Cafe, 6011 W. Main St. in League City, has shifted from to-go orders, to 25 percent capacity, up to 75 percent, then back to 50 percent capacity again, manager Vanessa Matala said.
“That slowed us down during the week,” Matala said. “Our weekends are still pretty steady but still slower than what we were.”
Right now, the restaurant is still hanging on, she said.
“It’s hard to break even,” Matala said. “It’s more difficult to do the things that we’re doing. The to-go orders will slow down our dine-in.”
And the back-and-forth talk about restrictions is confusing people, Matala said. Some people called the restaurant Wednesday wondering if it was still open, Matala said.
NEED TO INNOVATE
Businesses are hurting across the country.
About 55 percent of 500 businesses surveyed in a recent study believe it will take six months to a year to recover, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But slightly more businesses feel comfortable with their cash flow — about 56 percent of the 500 surveyed, up from 48 percent in May, according to the chamber.
The hardest hit businesses are those that rely on many people coming into them, such as bars, restaurants, entertainment venues or gyms, said Timothy Jeffcoat, Houston district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
There will be a time when businesses will face tough choices about whether or not they can stay open, Jeffcoat said.
“For some of them, that time has already passed,” Jeffcoat said. “For many of them, that time is roughly now.”
Others will have to innovate, such as a restaurant selling meals in a grocery store, he said. But some businesses are going to have a harder time adapting than others, Jeffcoat said.
But it’s not knowing how to plan that is especially difficult, said Jenny Senter, president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
“Right now, it’s sort of a wait and see situation,” Senter said. “I think the unknown is the worst part for businesses.”
Businesses can adapt, she said.
“I think they’re trying to figure out if we’re going to have another shutdown,” Senter said. “That will make a huge difference.”
SLOW JULY
The uncertainty also makes a huge difference in how businesses bring back furloughed employees, said Marty Miles, complex general manager for seawall property Hotel Galvez & Spa and downtown hotels The Tremont House and Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21.
“I want to make sure I don’t have to furlough them again,” Miles said.
Business had been good but slowed down in July, he said.
“My belief is that all the hoteliers understand that what they have lost is not going to come back,” Miles said. “It will not be made up this year.”
He doesn’t expect to see hotels closing on the island, but there could be some sales, he said.
Hotels are learning to adapt, too, by cutting some services and becoming more efficient, he said.
The properties Miles manages, for example, haven’t been operating a shuttle service between the hotels, he said.
CrossFit Galveston, 2409 Postoffice St., has been hanging in there but has lost about 30 percent of its members, owner Richard Sangregory said.
“We’re doing all right,” Sangregory said. “A lot of businesses are in way worse shape than we are.”
The gym hasn’t had to take out a loan yet but probably will have to in a few months, he said.
For many restaurant owners, June was a good month. But the Fourth of July weekend, with fewer people on the island than the normal holiday crowds after the city closed beaches, was disappointing, Jeff Antonelli said.
Antonelli owns popular Galveston eatery Shrimp ‘N Stuff with two locations, 3901 Ave. O and 2506 Ball St.
“Our business is steady,” Antonelli said. “Nowhere near summer numbers.”
Antonelli doesn’t expect the economy to return to any sort of normalcy until late 2021, but he is optimistic that people are starting to change their behaviors, which could reduce new coronavirus cases, he said.
NEED FOR AID
Many businesses are hurting locally, and it’s not just small businesses, said Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s something that none of us have ever faced before,” Spagnola said.
Some businesses need more help to make it through to the fall, she said.
How much aid businesses can get from the federal government will make a huge determination in how long they can survive, said Dewan Clayborn, president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“People are just trying to really go day by day,” Clayborn said.
Some businesses have managed to adapt and shift what they offer and are doing well, Clayborn said.
“It’s just really been a huge emotional rollercoaster,” Clayborn said. “More than anything, it’s a time when we have to come together in unity.”
