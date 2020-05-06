LEAGUE CITY
Formed to aid local businesses as they reopen under coronavirus-related restrictions, the League City emergency turnaround task force at its virtual meeting Tuesday agreed to move forward with a campaign intended to restore consumer confidence.
“We want businesses to be ready to open up and do that in a fashion that employees are safe, the facilities are sanitized and clean, and they have practices and procedures into place to manage their business under the auspices of the COVID condition that we’re facing,” task force chairman David Johnson said. “We also want the citizens to be responsible; we want them to care.”
The task force plans to distribute to League City businesses “tool kits” containing local guidelines, Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Open Texas Checklists” — which are lists of safety measures different businesses need to take to properly reopen — and other resources.
Items on the checklist for restaurants, for example, include employee temperature checks, employees wearing masks, hand sanitizer stations, single-use menus and disposable flatware, among many other regulations.
“What we’re really trying to make sure is that they have access to these resources, and it’s just printing them and handing it to them so they can see it right in front of them rather than going and searching for it,” city and task force spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Once reopened businesses meet all the state- and county-mandated safety protocols, they will be given a “League City Protection Pledge” poster to display at their facilities to assure potential customers that their business is complying with social distancing and sanitation policies.
“How do we build that confidence and, at the same time, also educate our businesses on what they should be doing,” Greer Osborne said. “So, one of the things is the workplace protection pledge that my team kind of whipped up.
“My goal is to hang that in the window of businesses that are open,” she said. “Also, I’m working on a yard sign that says we’re open for business and we’ve taken the League City Protection Pledge.”
In addition to taking the lead on the tool kits, Greer Osborne has been asked by the task force to assemble a website offering a centralized source of resources for businesses and individuals struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’ll have kind of a one-stop shop for residents and businesses, and it will have the pledge there,” Greer Osborne said. “We’re also going to do a community pledge for our residents to take and display, as well, just to show that we’re all in this together.”
The League City emergency turnaround task force will meet again virtually 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
