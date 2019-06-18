LEAGUE CITY
The woman killed on a feeder road in League City early Sunday morning was identified by police on Tuesday.
Michelle Toombs, 54, of Dickinson, was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles at about 2:40 a.m. on an Interstate 45 feeder road between state Highway 96 and FM 646, police said.
Toombs' death was ruled a suicide, said League City Police Department spokesman Matt Maggiolino. Police believe Toombs walked into or laid down on the road before she was struck, he said.
Before her death, Toombs had walked into the nearby University of Texas Medical Branch Emergency Room, Maggiolino said. She left a short time after arriving, he said.
No one has been charged in Toombs' death, he said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.