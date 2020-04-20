The Galveston County Health District announced two more deaths related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, Monday, increasing the number of people who had died to 19, up from 17.
A woman, between 81 and 90 years old, and a man, 91 years old or older, died Sunday, according to the health district. Both people had pre-existing medical conditions.
The health district also announced 13 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total up to 468 from 455.
The health district also announced 15 additional recoveries on Monday. A total of 208 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Monday, 301 more people were tested through the county’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Texas City and Galveston — 87 in Galveston and 214 in Texas City, according to the health district. As of Monday, 2,071 people have been tested through the free testing sites with 34 positive results and 1,597 negative results, according to the health district. Some people are still awaiting results.
Testing is by appointment. People who want to be tested should call 409-978-4040 for the Texas City location and 409-978-4080 for the Galveston location.
As of Monday, 10,846 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
About 3.2 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
A total of 27 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 Monday, the district said.
The county health district began testing March 2.
About 4.3 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
Texas City has 147 total confirmed cases — the most among local cities in the county. League City has the second most confirmed cases in the county at 146.
In Texas City, 81 of the city’s confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Resort at Texas City and the Ashton Parke Care Center. In League City, 44 confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City.
The health district had previously reported 45 cases connected to The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City because one person was counted twice, according to the health district.
A total of 170 Galveston County cases are tied to long-term care facilities within the county, which includes residents and employees, according to the health district.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
