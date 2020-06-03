Communities in Schools-Bay Area was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing Houston in support of dropout prevention programming at Clear Lake High School.
The group serves students in the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts.
One of the largest employee-owned and managed funds of its kind in the world, the Enterprise Employees Community Fund of The Boeing Co. has been empowering employees for more than 60 years to make greater impact by pooling their tax-deductible donations.
Employee advisory boards provide combined employee donations to nonprofits in their community through grants. Since 2016, Boeing Houston ECF has contributed $24,500 in grant support for Communities in Schools-Bay Area programs.
“We are honored that Boeing Houston employees have chosen to invest in us," Executive Director Peter Wuenschel said. "Community support is important for us to accomplish our mission, and this amazing contribution will go toward our work in reaching more students at Clear Lake High School who are at risk for dropping out of school."
For more information, visit www.cisba.org or call 281-486-6698.
— Angela Wilson
