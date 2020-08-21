TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District announced Friday five more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 80.
One man between the ages of 71 and 80 died Aug. 13; another man between the ages of 61 and 70 died July 31; a woman between the ages of 61 and 70 died July 31; another woman between the ages of 81 and 90 died Aug. 8; and a woman older than 91 died July 29. They all had pre-existing medical conditions, according to the health district.
The county health district’s death count is significantly lower than the number of Galveston County deaths reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
About 129 county residents have died because of COVID-19 complications, according to the state health department. The state’s count is based on causes of death reported in death certificates and may include county residents who died outside the county and were reported to the state but not to the health district, officials said.
Of the 80 deaths related to COVID-19, 40 are tied to long-term care facilities, according to the district.
The district also reported 25 new cases among 1,408 tests, an infection of rate of about 1.8 percent, bringing the county total to 10,308 cases since counting began in March.
