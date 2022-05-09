Several political races across Galveston County remained too close to call Monday as election officials assessed and tabulated absentee and provisional ballots.
The rising popularity of mail-in voting in recent years has slowed a process that once was usually settled on Election Day. Close races now can linger in limbo for days as straggling and challenged ballots are assessed and counted.
Almost 200 ballots remained to be counted Monday, and more valid ballots could arrive, Galveston County Deputy of Elections Wendi Fragoso said.
Mail-in ballots, which count even if they were postmarked as late as Saturday, still were being delivered, Fragoso said. The county received 51 on Monday, she said.
Voters have the right to “cure” mail-in ballots that election officials have challenged, meaning they can update and verify details related to their vote and registration information.
“They can update their signatures if it looks funny or they can update their drivers license,” Fragoso said.
Throughout the county, 61 ballots are still being cured, while 70 provisional ballots cast by people whose eligibility to vote was challenged at the polls remained Monday to be vetted and perhaps added to the counts.
That uncertainty led to questions Monday about an agenda item for a meeting Wednesday calling for ballot canvassing and a swearing-in ceremony for Texas City commission candidates.
City Secretary Rhomari Leigh, however, confirmed the meeting wouldn’t occur until sometime next week because many ballots had not yet been counted.
Two of the three candidates for District 1 on the Texas City Commission were in a race too close to call after votes were counted Saturday.
DeAndre’ Knoxson led with 300 votes, about 37.4 percent of the 802 ballots counted, while Gilbert Robinson received 287 votes, about 35.7 percent. That 13 vote difference was narrow enough to change the outcome when the mail-in votes are counted.
“It’s a close race and with some of the ballots out there still being counted, we sure have hope that we can actually win this election,” Robinson said.
That race will be decided by a simple plurality of the vote, rather than a majority.
“I feel very confident that I’ll still take the lead,” Knoxson said.
Counting ended Saturday with two candidates for Position 2 on the Kemah City Council deadlocked. Candidates Darren Broadus and Jeff Thompson took 50 percent of Saturday’s final unofficial vote count, both receiving 215 of the 430 total unofficial votes.
“You just gotta wait and see,” Thompson said.
Candidates for Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees District 1, Jessica Cejka and Misty Dawson were separated by only 41 votes and less than 1 percentage point.
Cejka led after counting Saturday with 50.8 percent, 1,260 of the 2,479 unofficial total votes, while Dawson received 49.1 percent, 1,219 votes.
Of 2,367 absentee ballots cast in the school election, 338 were rejected because of signatures not matching, unsigned envelopes or envelopes lacking identification numbers of voters, which are legally required. Another 123 absentee ballots are were pending verification in Galveston and Harris counties.
Galveston County had an 8 percent voter turnout rate during the 2022 election, Fragoso said.
The cure period for absentee and mail-in ballots ends 5 p.m. Friday. Canvassing — the tallying of all official votes — must be completed by May 18.
(4) comments
These absurd voting policies are corrupting public confidence in elections. The 2020 election was the proof that policies and procedures of "Mail In" will never produce a TIMELY and TRUSTED result.
Only a citizen has the privilege to vote and every citizen must at their own effort be required to obtain a ID at the same time they solicit for a SS#. Because there is no unique method to ID every individual the ID must be a Finger Print as the registration of citizen ID. From that source comparison a VOTE can be isolated to the VOTE recorded and assure ONLY one vote was cast by that ID-ed citizen. Only then - when only one vote per citizen can we timely process and verify that every vote was by a qualified citizen. Implementation is not that difficult because there are many already computerized systems that utilize the registration and finger print ID procedures to mimic.
When the simplicity of casting (filling out the required areas) a ballot is beyond the capacity of a voter and causes it to be "cured" that voter will never be cured of their ineptness. You can't cured stupid!
And early voting for the primary runoffs begins on Monday May 16th to Friday May 20th from 7am to 7pm. Election day is Tuesday May 24 also from 7am to 7pm.
Best bet: vote in person if you can. Curbside vote if you qualify. Vote by mail only if you qualify. Mail-in ballots went out weeks ago. If your May 7th ballot needed to be "cured" don't repeat any mistake on this one. Follow directions. Take your time but try to get it in so it will be processed before election day. Otherwise we will have to wait days for the final tabulation.
2000 mules watch it on u tube
"That uncertainty led to questions Monday about an agenda item for a meeting Wednesday calling for ballot canvassing and a swearing-in ceremony for Texas City commission candidates."
Why can't the Commission go head with swearing-in Bowie, Garza, and Clark and hold off on Pct 1 until it's finalized?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.