LEAGUE CITY
City staff members are holding a town hall meeting Dec. 13 to gather public comment about services a new library should provide, officials said.
The city has included a $22.5 million library as one of several projects for potential inclusion on a possible $250 million May bond referendum.
Library officials will present an overview of programs, services and facilities before soliciting ideas to be included in a strategic plan and needs assessment, officials said.
The city council in late November approved a library needs assessment contract with Houston-based architecture firm PGAL for $95,900.
The city is exploring a 40,000-square-foot branch on the west side of town.
The town hall is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St.
