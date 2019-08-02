GALVESTON
Flying high above the Earth’s surface Friday, astronaut Christina Koch’s thoughts and camera turned toward home.
Koch, a Galveston resident who is aboard the International Space Station, posted on Facebook and Twitter a photo of Galveston taken from about 254 miles away.
The photo shows about half the island, from Scholes International Airport to East Beach, as well as Pelican Island and the Texas City Dike.
“Dreaming of surf checks by bike from 61st Street to Flagship, long runs on East Beach, and Tanker Surfing the wakes of ships in the channel,” Koch wrote.
Koch flew to the International Space Station in April. She’s scheduled to remain there until February 2020. If that schedule holds, she would surpass the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
The current record of 288 days is held by Peggy Whitson. Koch is scheduled to stay in space for 328 days.
