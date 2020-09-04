SANTA FE
A 37-year-old man was arrested on murder charges after an apparent beating death in unincorporated Santa Fe, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Asa Fourcade was charged with murder Friday morning in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man, according to the sheriff's office.
Fourcade was arrested after deputies were called to a home in the 7700 block of Avenue E, in a unnamed neighborhood in unincorporated Galveston County south of state Highway 6 and east of FM 646. The call came at about 5:30 a.m.
Deputies initially received a report of a man entering the home and assaulting people inside, according to a news release.
Deputies found a 65-year-old man suffering from "multiple blunt force-type injuries," according to the sheriff's office. The man, who was not immediately identified, was flown to a Houston-area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim was hit in the head with a metal object, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Fourcade was detained at the home and later arrested, according to the sheriff's office. Court records from previous arrests list Fourcade's home address as being in the same block as the home where the attack occurred.
Fourcade does not live at the home where the attack took place but does frequently hang out there, Trochesset said.
Fourcade was held on $250,000 bond. He was still in custody Friday afternoon at the Galveston County Jail.
