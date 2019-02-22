Seawall parades
• Krewe of Aquarius
Starts at noon Saturday
• Krewe of Gambrinus
Starts at 6 p.m. Saturday
parades In the entertainment District
Saturday
1 p.m.: Sixth Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade
3 p.m.: Krewe D’iHeartMedia Art Car Parade
Concerts (Budweiser Stage)
Saturday
12:30 p.m.: One Soul Singer
2:30 p.m.: Mambo Jazz Kings
6 p.m.: Pat Green
10 p.m.: Zaemon
Music (Electric Stage)
Saturday
5-9 p.m.: SBMT Pre-party
9-10 p.m.: Grey The Mute
10-11 p.m.: DJ Villa
11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Buck Rodgers
other events
Saturday
11 a.m.: The Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K/10K will start in the heart of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s Entertain-ment District and head up to the seawall for a jaunt with waterfront views and then make it way.back to the iconic Mardi Gras! Galveston Arch.
Streets
Parking
Parking lots are at 21st and Market streets, 20th and Market streets, and 20th Street and Postoffice. There is also metered street parking.
A taxi stand will be on 23rd and Market streets to pick up and drop off guests to the entertainment district.
On the first weekend, overnight paid parking on the seawall will be allowed beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Closures
Friday afternoon to Sunday closures are:
• Harborside to Mechanic between 20th and 25th streets.
• 25th from Strand to Market streets.
