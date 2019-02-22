Seawall parades

• Krewe of Aquarius

Starts at noon Saturday

• Krewe of Gambrinus

Starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

parades In the entertainment District

Saturday

1 p.m.: Sixth Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade

3 p.m.: Krewe D’iHeartMedia Art Car Parade

Concerts (Budweiser Stage)

Saturday

12:30 p.m.: One Soul Singer

2:30 p.m.: Mambo Jazz Kings

6 p.m.: Pat Green

10 p.m.: Zaemon

Music (Electric Stage)

Saturday

5-9 p.m.: SBMT Pre-party

9-10 p.m.: Grey The Mute

10-11 p.m.: DJ Villa

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Buck Rodgers

other events

Saturday

11 a.m.: The Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K/10K will start in the heart of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s Entertain-ment District and head up to the seawall for a jaunt with waterfront views and then make it way.back to the iconic Mardi Gras! Galveston Arch.

Streets

Parking

Parking lots are at 21st and Market streets, 20th and Market streets, and 20th Street and Postoffice. There is also metered street parking.

A taxi stand will be on 23rd and Market streets to pick up and drop off guests to the entertainment district.

On the first weekend, overnight paid parking on the seawall will be allowed beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Closures

Friday afternoon to Sunday closures are:

• Harborside to Mechanic between 20th and 25th streets.

• 25th from Strand to Market streets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription